Czech President: NATO must respond to Russia's violations with military force

Petro Pavel did not rule out the possibility of shooting down Russian planes that violate airspace

Petro Pavel (Photo: Szymon Pulcyn/EPA)

In the event of a violation by Russia, NATO should respond accordingly, including by military means, which may include shooting down aircraft, Czech President Petr Pavel believes. He expressed this opinion on Czech television, reports Radio Prague International.

"Including by military means. Russia will quickly realize that it has made a mistake and crossed the line. Unfortunately, this is a balancing act on the brink of conflict, but it is simply impossible to give in to evil," Pavel said.

He noted that a military response could include shooting down a Russian plane.

Earlier in the day, speaking to journalists at the opening of NATO Days in Moszność, Pavel said that "looking at what is happening around us today, it is perhaps more important than ever to remind us of the importance of NATO membership".

"It tells us who our true friends and allies are and where we want to belong," he added.

The Czech President recalls this week's violation of Estonian airspace by Russian fighter jets and the intrusion of two dozen Russian drones into Polish airspace.

"What has happened in recent days in Poland, Estonia, what has been happening in Ukraine for four years concerns all of us, because if we do not maintain unity, sooner or later it will happen to us," he stated.