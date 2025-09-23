Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Henning Bagger / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting with an American colleague Donald Trump said that Ukrainian defenders have liberated more than three hundred square kilometers in the last month. The head of state said this during a conversation with the press before the talks.

"I will brief Mr. President [of the United States] and his team on what is happening on the battlefield. We have good news. Of course, we want to stop the war, and, first of all, with your [Trump's] help. And it's good that our soldiers have liberated 360 kilometers [square] over these months. And, of course, we will talk about how to end the war and about our security guarantees. There is a lot to discuss," the Ukrainian leader said.

He also noted that the liberation of these territories was achieved thanks to the Ukrainian military and pURL programunder which NATO partners buy American weapons for Ukraine.

Zelensky added that, in addition to the de-occupation of territories, the Defense Forces have been encircled 1,000 occupiers in recent months: "Of course, we want to exchange [them], because we need our soldiers in any case."

"But thanks to our soldiers, we have this opportunity, this chance to continue until Russia stops this war. And I hope that they [Russians] will stop it," the president said.