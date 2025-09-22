Syrskyi announces advance of Ukrainian Defense Forces in Dobropole sector

Assault units advance up to 2.5 km in certain areas in Donetsk region, said the head of the

Oleksandr Syrsky (Photo: Facebook account of the Commander-in-Chief)

Ukrainian troops continue to advance in the Dobropillya sector. This was reported to by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

According to him, control over 1.3 square kilometers of territory was regained over the last day, and occupants were searched for and destroyed on the territory of 2.1 square kilometers of Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region.

Assault units in some areas advanced from 200 meters to 2.5 kilometers.

In the course of hostilities, 43 occupants were killed, total Russian losses amounted to 65 people.

Also, 11 pieces of military equipment were destroyed (four artillery systems, six UAVs and one motorcycle).

Syrsky emphasized that in total, as of 00:00 on September 22, 164.5 square kilometers were liberated, and over 180 square kilometers were cleared of enemy subversive and reconnaissance groups.

Control over seven settlements regained, nine cleared of DPR.

The total losses of the Russian occupiers in the Dobropillya sector amount to 2696 people, including 1492 irrecoverable casualties. The exchange fund continues to be replenished.

The occupiers also lost 856 units of weapons and military equipment. Among them: tanks – 12, armored combat vehicles – 38, artillery systems – 175, multiple launch rocket systems – five, vehicles – 441, motorcycles and ATVs – 58, special equipment – one, UAVs – 173.

Map: DeepState