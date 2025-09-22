The spring-summer offensive of the Russian army in various directions turned out to be a tactical failure, the General Staff noted

A Russian soldier (Photo: propaganda media)

After unsuccessful offensives in the spring and summer, Russian troops are regrouping and trying to create conditions for further advancement. This was stated in a comment to the correspondent LIGA.net andriy Hnatov, a Ukrainian officer and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said.

According to him, the Russians' actions on the South and North Slobozhansky directions can be seen as a tactical failure, as the forces that were sent to the offensive did not achieve the expected results.

"This picture of the allegedly crazy success of the Russian army is vital for the dictatorial regime To Vladimir Putinto encourage the population to continue the war," explained Gnatov, adding that in fact, Russians are suffering heavy losses, which is recorded in the daily reports of the General Staff and the reports of the Commander-in-Chief.

The Chief of the General Staff also emphasized that although operations in certain areas are futile and end in tactical defeats, the Russians have the ability to replenish resources and manpower.

"They do not stop at any failure in order to advance 50-100 meters, losing 200, 300 of their soldiers," Gantov noted.