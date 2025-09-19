Ukrainian troops advance 3-7 kilometers deep into occupants' defenses near Dobropillia – Syryskyi

Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on the course of the Defense Forces' operation in Donetsk region

Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo: Facebook of the Commander-in-Chief)

In the Dobropillia direction, Ukrainian defenders advanced up to 7 kilometers deep into the enemy's defenses. About this reported commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"The operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in Donetsk region, in the Dobropillia direction, continues. The advance of our troops into the depths of the enemy's defense is from 3 to 7 kilometers," he wrote.

The military commander noted that during the operation, the defenders regained control in seven settlements, nine more were cleared of occupants' subversive reconnaissance groups (160 square kilometers were liberated, another 171 were cleared). The day before, during a visit to Donetsk region, the same figures voiced president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The Russian aggressor's losses in personnel amounted to 2,456 people, including 1,322 who were irretrievably wounded. The "exchange fund" for the return of Ukrainian defenders from Russian captivity has been significantly replenished," the chief of the Armed Forces emphasized.

He also added that the invaders lost 817 units of weapons and military equipment: 12 tanks, 37 armored combat vehicles, 162 artillery systems, five multiple launch rocket systems, 382 vehicles, 58 motorcycles, one unit of special equipment and 160 drones.

Map: Deepstate (recently liberated territories in blue, previously liberated – in green)

