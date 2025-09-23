Syrsky informs US top general about the disruption of Russian offensive plans in the spring and summer of 2025

Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo: Telegram of the commander-in-chief)

Defense forces managed to disrupt the occupiers' offensive plans for the spring and summer of 2025, said commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi in a conversation with general Christopher Donahue, commander of U.S. Army Europe and Africa and head of the relevant NATO Command.

"He spoke about the situation on the front line, which remains difficult. Despite the enemy's numerically superior forces and the high concentration of its firepower in certain areas of the front, it has not been able to turn the tide in its favor. Skillful maneuvering and counterattacking actions of Ukrainian units disrupted Russian offensive plans in the spring-summer campaign," said the chief of the Armed Forces.

At the same time, he added, the occupiers do not stop launching missile and air strikes on critical economic and military-industrial facilities of Ukraine, hit residential areas and continue terrorizing civilians: "In order to protect our people, our enterprises and territories, Ukraine needs more effective air defense systems, missiles, electronic warfare and other modern weapons systems."

"We are working to continue cooperation with our American partners to support the capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the interests of the security of the entire Euro-Atlantic area. Air defense and long-range weapons are our top priority," added Syrskyi.

He also thanked the American side for its support and military assistance to Ukraine, including the planned transfer of weapons, equipment and ammunition under the PURL program packages for September-October 2025.