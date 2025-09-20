Zelenskyy: Counter-sabotage measures are underway in Kupyansk
Defense forces are taking counter-sabotage measures in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region. Currently, the units are engaged in clearing the area, the President said Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with journalists, transmits Public.
The Head of State emphasized that strong units were operating in the area of Kupyansk, destroying Russians who were concentrated there and trying to pass.
"Tough actions are ongoing in the area of Kupyansk, we have appropriate forces there. In the middle of the city, counter-sabotage measures are taking place, our units are engaged in clearing the area. We believe that the Russians will be destroyed there," Zelensky said.
- on August 29, 2025, Zelensky announced successful search actions in Kupyansk, 30 Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups were destroyed in two days.
- on September 3, the head of the CDC denied the information about the occupation of half of Kupyansk.
- on September 13, the General Staff reported that the exit from the pipeline, which the Russians used to movement of personnel to Kupyansk, is under the control of Ukrainian defenders.
