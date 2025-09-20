Zelenskyy: Counter-sabotage measures are underway in Kupyansk

The Head of State noted that strong units were operating in the area of Kupyansk that would destroy Russians

Defense forces are taking counter-sabotage measures in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region. Currently, the units are engaged in clearing the area, the President said Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with journalists, transmits Public.

The Head of State emphasized that strong units were operating in the area of Kupyansk, destroying Russians who were concentrated there and trying to pass.

"Tough actions are ongoing in the area of Kupyansk, we have appropriate forces there. In the middle of the city, counter-sabotage measures are taking place, our units are engaged in clearing the area. We believe that the Russians will be destroyed there," Zelensky said.