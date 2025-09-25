WSJ: Trump wanted to force Putin to make a deal with his Ukraine statement
President of the United States Donald Trump published a statement about the possibility of Ukraine regaining all its territories partly to put pressure on the Russian dictator Vladimir Putinto get him to make a deal. The Wall Street Journal reported told american officials.
According to officials, Trump has only changed his rhetoric, not his policies.
"It still allows the sale of weapons to Ukraine, but restricts the use of American-made weapons for attacks on Russian territory," the sources said.
Journalists say Trump has been preparing for a meeting with the president in recent days Volodymyr Zelenskyy together with U.S. officials who have long insisted on a strong stance on Ukraine. Among them are the envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg and the new US Ambassador to the UN Mike Volz.
Two interlocutors familiar with the situation said that they briefed Trump on the current situation on the front, noting that Russia has made only little progress in recent years.
According to the interlocutors, Trump was also briefed on plans for an offensive in Ukraine that would require the support of American intelligence.
- After his meeting with Zelensky, Trump said on social media that with the support of the European Union, Ukraine could to regain all its territory.
- Before this publication, Trump met with President Zelensky. Before the talks, the US president said that Ukraine successfully stops the Russian army at the front, which is trying to advance.
- After meeting with Trump, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he received positive signals from the US leader to support Ukraine until the end of the war.
