WSJ: Trump wanted to force Putin to make a deal with his Ukraine statement

The US president has only changed his rhetoric on Ukraine, not his policy, US officials tell WSJ

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump published a statement about the possibility of Ukraine regaining all its territories partly to put pressure on the Russian dictator Vladimir Putinto get him to make a deal. The Wall Street Journal reported told american officials.

According to officials, Trump has only changed his rhetoric, not his policies.

"It still allows the sale of weapons to Ukraine, but restricts the use of American-made weapons for attacks on Russian territory," the sources said.

Journalists say Trump has been preparing for a meeting with the president in recent days Volodymyr Zelenskyy together with U.S. officials who have long insisted on a strong stance on Ukraine. Among them are the envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg and the new US Ambassador to the UN Mike Volz.

Two interlocutors familiar with the situation said that they briefed Trump on the current situation on the front, noting that Russia has made only little progress in recent years.

According to the interlocutors, Trump was also briefed on plans for an offensive in Ukraine that would require the support of American intelligence.