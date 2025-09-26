The Telegraph: Zelenskiy asks Trump to give Ukraine long-range Tomahawk missiles

The US Secretary of State told his European counterparts that Trump's change in rhetoric should be taken as positively as possible

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump (Photo: OP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked US President Donald Trump for long-range Tomahawk missiles. This was reported to The Telegraph by numerous unnamed interlocutors.

The request was made at a closed-door meeting of leaders held at the United Nations. According to people with knowledge of the matter, Zelenskiy said the high-tech weapon system would help convince Russia to come to the table to discuss a peace deal .

Some diplomatic interlocutors said that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told his European counterparts that the change in Trump's rhetoric should be viewed "as positively as possible.".

He reiterated that Trump is "very angry" with Putin for ignoring his attempts to end a full-scale war in Ukraine.

However, it is unclear whether Zelenskyy's attempts to obtain Tomahawk missiles from the United States will succeed.

In an interview with Axios, Zelenskiy said that he asked Trump for long-range weapons that could speed up peace in Ukraine. According to him, the US president replied that he intends to "work" on this issue.

For more information, see. The range of the Tomahawk missile depends on the modification, but generally ranges from 1250 to 2500 km, and its speed is 800 km/h. Its warhead weighs 450 kg. The cost of one missile is about $1.9 million.