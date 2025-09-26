The Telegraph: Zelenskiy asks Trump to give Ukraine long-range Tomahawk missiles
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked US President Donald Trump for long-range Tomahawk missiles. This was reported to The Telegraph by numerous unnamed interlocutors.
The request was made at a closed-door meeting of leaders held at the United Nations. According to people with knowledge of the matter, Zelenskiy said the high-tech weapon system would help convince Russia to come to the table to discuss a peace deal .
Some diplomatic interlocutors said that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told his European counterparts that the change in Trump's rhetoric should be viewed "as positively as possible.".
He reiterated that Trump is "very angry" with Putin for ignoring his attempts to end a full-scale war in Ukraine.
However, it is unclear whether Zelenskyy's attempts to obtain Tomahawk missiles from the United States will succeed.
In an interview with Axios, Zelenskiy said that he asked Trump for long-range weapons that could speed up peace in Ukraine. According to him, the US president replied that he intends to "work" on this issue.
- In October 2024, Zelensky said that the media "leaked" information about Ukraine's plan to receive Tomahawk missiles.
- On July 15, 2025, The Washington Post reported that Trump was thinking of providing Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles, but so far has limited himself to ATACMS.
- Intelligence officials believe that it would be difficult for Ukraine to use Tomahawks .
- On September 23, Trump wrote a post in which he said that Ukraine can regain all its territories with the support of the EU, but Russia is in great economic trouble.
Comments (0)