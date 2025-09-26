The President did not rule out that Trump might change his mind about recapturing Ukraine's territories

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump (Photo: VP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was "pleasantly surprised" by US President Donald Trump's statement that Ukraine is capable of regaining all its territories with the help of Europe. But he can change his mind,, said the president in an interview with Axios.

According to Zelensky, Trump's relationship with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has changed and he realized that this alliance "will not bring him success.".

"I was positively surprised, it's very important for us, for me. President [Trump] realized that Putin is lying to him, that he is playing games with him. In my opinion, the US president in Alaska gave him more than he deserves," Zelensky said .

However, he did not rule out that Trump could soon change his mind again. However, he said that he wants to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also said that during a meeting with Trump at the United Nations General Assembly, he asked for a new weapons system that could speed up the end of the war. The US President replied that he would "work" to ensure that Ukraine receives a new long-range system .

According to the President, the American leader told him that Ukraine should strike "an eye for an eye" at Russian energy infrastructure and weapons depots.