Trump: Despite heavy bombing of Ukraine, Russians have captured almost nothing

The US leader noted that Russia had lost "millions and millions of dollars" in weapons and personnel, with almost no results

Donald Trump (Photo: YURI GRIPAS / EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump said that despite the russian attacks in Ukraine over the past two weeks, the occupiers have achieved almost no results on the battlefield. This was stated by the American politician during the meeting with a Turkish colleague Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"But I am very disappointed in Putin. And he fought hard. He fought for a long time, and they [the Russians] lost about a million soldiers. And, you know, in the last two weeks, with all the heavy bombing, they've hardly gained any ground. Think about that," Trump said.

He reiterated his previous statement, noting that he would never name anyone "paper tiger", but emphasized that Russia has spent "millions and millions of dollars on bombs, missiles, ammunition and lives, their [Russians'] lives" – and "gained virtually any land".

"I think it's time to stop. I really do," the American president summarized.

At the same meeting with Erdoğan, the US president said that he would like Turkey to stopped buying oil from Russia, while it wages war against Ukraine.