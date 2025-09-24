The Kremlin denied Trump's claim about a "paper tiger." The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation responded
Dictator Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, denied US President Donald Trump's statement that Russia is a "paper tiger" with "big economic problems." The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, mocked the reaction of the Russian representative.
"Russia is not a tiger at all. Russia is more associated with a bear. There are no paper bears," Putin's spokesman said .
Peskov added that the Kremlin cannot agree with all of Trump's statements on Russia's war against Ukraine.
Instead, Kovalenko noted: "Russia used to be a gas station country. Now Russia has become a country of fuel shortages.".
