Trump wants Erdogan to stop buying oil from Russia while it attacks Ukraine
US President Donald Trump has said he would like Turkey to stop buying oil from Russia while it wages war against Ukraine. He said this at a press conference with Turkish President Recep Erdogan at the White House.
"I would like him to stop buying Russian oil while Russia continues its outrage against Ukraine," Trump said.
He reminded that Russia's war against Ukraine has claimed millions of lives: "And for what? It's shameful." Trump emphasized that dictator Vladimir Putin "has to stop" and Erdogan could help.
"If he were to intervene, the best thing he could do is not to buy oil and gas from Russia. If he did that, it would probably be the best decision. He knows Putin as well as I know Putin," the US president summarized .
After the press conference, Trump and Erdogan are scheduled to hold talks to conclude "several favorable trade agreements for both countries.".
- on September 18, the US President said that Putin would back down if the price of oil falls
- On September 21, Trump asked Europe to reduce the price of oil a little more, as this would stop Russia's war against Ukraine, in his opinion.
- On September 25, Slovakia said that it is not ready to give up Russian gas – the country has no other sustainable option at a reasonable price.
