Trump wants Erdogan to stop buying oil from Russia while it attacks Ukraine

The US and Turkey intend to conclude a series of favorable trade agreements on September 25

Recep Erdogan and Donald Trump (Photo: EPA/YURI GRIPAS)

US President Donald Trump has said he would like Turkey to stop buying oil from Russia while it wages war against Ukraine. He said this at a press conference with Turkish President Recep Erdogan at the White House.

"I would like him to stop buying Russian oil while Russia continues its outrage against Ukraine," Trump said.

He reminded that Russia's war against Ukraine has claimed millions of lives: "And for what? It's shameful." Trump emphasized that dictator Vladimir Putin "has to stop" and Erdogan could help.

"If he were to intervene, the best thing he could do is not to buy oil and gas from Russia. If he did that, it would probably be the best decision. He knows Putin as well as I know Putin," the US president summarized .

After the press conference, Trump and Erdogan are scheduled to hold talks to conclude "several favorable trade agreements for both countries.".