US president says he is ready for new actions against Moscow, but not when European partners buy Russian oil

Donald Trump (Photo: NEIL HALL/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump said that the decline in oil prices will force the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine. The American leader said this at a joint press conference with the British Prime Minister By Keir Starmer.

"It's very simple: if the price of oil falls, Putin will back down. He will have no choice. He will back down from this war," Trump said.

The U.S. President noted that despite the "close" relationship with India and the country's prime minister Narendra Modi, he also imposed a restrictions on New Delhi, and added that China also "pays a very high tariff" to States.

The American president said he was ready to "do other things" to put pressure on Moscow, but "not when the people I'm fighting for [European partners] are buying oil from Russia."

"If the oil price falls, it's very simple, Russia will agree [to a peaceful settlement]. And the price of oil has fallen a lot. You know, we [the United States] have brought it down a lot. We drill, and we produce more oil than anyone else in the world. We're doing a lot. But I was disappointed to see that [that European countries are buying Russian oil], and the prime minister [Starmer] was disappointed to see that, and it wasn't [doing] him, it was other countries. And you can't do that... It means playing unfair with the United States, and we can't allow that," Trump concluded.