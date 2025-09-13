Trump explains under what conditions he is ready to impose "serious sanctions" against Russia

Donald Trump (Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump named the conditions under which he is ready to impose "serious sanctions" against Russia. In a post to that effect, he published in the social network Truth Social.

Trump signed his post as "a letter sent to all NATO countries and the world."

Read also Contribution to the war fund. Why India is getting closer to Russia and China

"I am ready to impose serious sanctions against Russia when all NATO countries agree and start doing the same, and when all NATO countries stop buying oil from Russia," the statement reads.

According to him, NATO's contribution to the victory was far from 100%, and the purchase of Russian oil by some countries is "simply shocking."

"This significantly weakens your negotiating position and the power of pressure on Russia. I am ready to start when you are. Just tell me when," the American president emphasized.

He believes that NATO as a group should impose tariffs of 50-100% against China, which can be canceled only after Russia's war against Ukraine is over.

Trump added that "China has strong control over Russia, and even power over Russia, and these powerful tariffs will destroy that power."

"If NATO does what I say, the war will end quickly and all these lives will be saved! Otherwise, you are just wasting my time, as well as the time, energy and money of the United States. Thank you for your attention to this issue," he concluded.

On September 9, 2025, Trump called on the European Union to impose tariffs of up to 100% against China and India in order to increase pressure on Russia and Putin.

On September 12, Zelensky said that it is necessary to find a way to influence China so that they would use their influence on Russia to end the war.