Trump talks to Indian PM, thanks for "support in ending" Russia's war against Ukraine
President of the United States Donald Trump had a conversation with the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on the latter's birthday. This was stated by the American politician wrote in its social network Truth Social.
"Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job," said the U.S. leader.
Trump thanked Modi for his "support on ending" the Russian-Ukrainian war.
Meanwhile, Indian prime minister wrote: "Like you [Trump], I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict."
Earlier, on September 10, the US president said that India and the United States continue to negotiate to remove trade barriers between countries, and announced a conversation with the country's prime minister.
- On August 27, Trump doubled duties on Indian goods – up to 50%. The reason was that India continues to buy Russian oil and sponsoring the war against Ukraine.
Comments (0)