Trump talks to Indian PM, thanks for "support in ending" Russia's war against Ukraine

Modi says New Delhi supports US president's initiatives for peaceful settlement

Narendra Modi and Donald Trump in February 2025 (Photo: WILL OLIVER / EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump had a conversation with the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on the latter's birthday. This was stated by the American politician wrote in its social network Truth Social.

"Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job," said the U.S. leader.

Read also Contribution to the war fund. Why India is getting closer to Russia and China

Trump thanked Modi for his "support on ending" the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Meanwhile, Indian prime minister wrote: "Like you [Trump], I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict."

Earlier, on September 10, the US president said that India and the United States continue to negotiate to remove trade barriers between countries, and announced a conversation with the country's prime minister.