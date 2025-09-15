Trump asks Europe for the same sanctions it asks the US for – Rubio

There are still countries in Europe that buy Russian goods, including oil, the US Secretary of State reminded

Marco Rubio (Photo: Jose Mendez/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump wants European countries to impose the same sanctions on Russia as they expect from the United States. This was stated in an interview with Fox News reported US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

He was asked how much time Trump would give the Russian dictator To Vladimir Putin before proceeding to impose sanctions.

"Well, we fully understand what sanctions are available to us, and at some point the president may make a decision. It will be his decision. He's not going to beat around the bush and artificially announce deadlines," Rubio said.

He added that it is important for Trump that Europe does the same. The diplomat reminded that there are still countries in Europe that buy Russian goods, including oil.

"And the president has challenged our European partners to impose the sanctions that they are asking us to impose. So if they're deeply committed to that, they should do it – we want to encourage them to actually do what they're asking us to do," Rubio emphasized.