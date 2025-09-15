Trump: Europe's sanctions against Russia are not tough enough, they need to be strengthened

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA/Shawn Twen)

Europe has not imposed tough enough sanctions on Russia to force it to end its full-scale war against Ukraine. This was stated by US President Donald Trump and demanded that they be strengthened, reports Fox news.

In particular, he said that Europe should stop buying Russian oil.

"Europe buys oil from Russia. I don't want them to buy oil. The sanctions they are imposing are not tough enough. I am ready to impose them, but they will have to strengthen them to match my actions," Trump told reporters.

He noted that NATO's commitment to confronting Russia is "far less than 100%" and called the ongoing purchases of Russian oil "shocking." At the same time, the US leader did not specify when to expect tougher sanctions against the Kremlin from the United States itself.