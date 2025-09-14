Congress has "great appetite" for sanctions against Russia, but relies on Trump, Johnson says

Mike Johnson (Photo: WILL OLIVER / EPA)

The US Congress wants to impose sanctions on Russia, but it cannot do so without the president's support Donald Trump, said Mike Johnson, the speaker of the House of Representatives, the lower house of the US parliament. The politician, who, like the head of state, belongs to the Republican Party, said in an interview with CBS News.

"Listen, I do believe that desperate times call for desperate measures, and I think appropriate sanctions on Russia are far overdue," the politician said.

According to Johnson, there is a "big appetite" in Congress to impose restrictions on Moscow, and the House of Representatives is ready to work with the White House and the Senate to make it happen: "And I'm anxious to do it, personally."

At the same time, the speaker noted that Congress cannot actually impose such sanctions on its own initiative, as "of course, the president would need to sign whatever we do into law."

"So it has to be a partnership, but we defer to the commander in chief," the speaker said.

According to him, the Congress believes that Trump will be able to use "that same force and that same approach" as he did with other conflicts to finally put an end to the Russian-Ukrainian war.