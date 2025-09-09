Trump: I thought ending Russia's war against Ukraine would be the easiest thing to do, but it turned out not to be

The politician said that despite the difficulties, the United States is going to end the war

President of the United States Donald Trump said that he thought that ending the Russian-Ukrainian war would be "the easiest one," but it turned out that it was not. He told about this in an interview with American radio 77 WABC.

"I don't know [what the Russian dictator is thinking about Vladimir Putin]. Well, I actually started seven wars. Almost all of them were unsolvable. Some lasted more than 30 years. 31, 30, and 35 years, and I fought all seven of them... I said that the easiest one of all would be Putin, because, you know, I got along with him – great, no problem. But it seems that every time I think we're close [to a solution], he goes and drops another bomb on someone. And it's just not good. It's not good. I'm very surprised. In fact, I am very surprised," the politician said.

Trump said that he thought it would be the easiest way to end the Russian-Ukrainian war, but added: "I said it would be pretty quick, but it's complicated. There's a lot of hatred between him [Putin] and Zelenskyy. [...] And a lot of blood has been shed."

"But I thought it would be the easiest [war], obviously not turned out to be, but we're going to get it done," the US president summarized.

It should be noted that of the above seven wars, for example, Armenian-Azerbaijani the conflict was not in a hot phase, and in the confrontation between India and Pakistan, mediated by Trump, it was only possible to achieve a ceasefire, and not a final peace agreement.