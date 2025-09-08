Trump will talk to Putin "very soon" and European leaders will arrive at the White House in a few days

The American president is unhappy with what is happening in Ukraine, but believes he can resolve the situation

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA ULASHKEVICH)

U.S. President Donald Trump may talk to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. "very soon", he said in a conversation with journalists after returning to Washington from the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, , reports CNN.

"Very soon. Within the next few days. We will resolve this issue. The situation between Russia and Ukraine. We will resolve this issue," the US President said.

He also noted that he was "not happy" about what is happening in Ukraine, answering journalists' questions about Russian attacks. However, the American leader believes that he will be able to "resolve this issue.".

"I am not satisfied with this. I am not satisfied with everything about this war," Trump emphasized.

He also said that some European leaders will visit the White House this week.

"Some European leaders will be coming to our country on Monday or Tuesday separately, and I think we'll work through this issue," Trump said.