NBC News: Trump is growing pessimistic about the prospects for ending Russia's war against Ukraine

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump has become increasingly pessimistic about the prospects of ending Russia's war against Ukraine in the near future or a personal meeting with the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. About this NBC News reported two high-ranking administration officials.

On September 4, the European interlocutor expressed disappointment that the Trump administration had not imposed significant new sanctions on Russia to speed up the end of the war.

Two interlocutors briefed on Trump's comments noted that one of the complications of sanctions could be the US president's relationship with Putin. He told his advisers that he did not intend to spoil them.

Ever since his first term, Trump has emphasized that it is in the interests of the United States to maintain friendly relations with the Russian dictator who heads the nuclear arsenal, journalists recall.

At the same time, the Western official noted that maintaining a leadership relationship with Putin potentially allows Trump to position himself as a mediator trusted by both sides.

While sanctions may force Putin to make concessions, they also jeopardize Trump's role as an "impartial" mediator, the official added.

"The challenge is to skillfully time the implementation of sanctions and 'reduce them' when progress is made," the Western official concluded.