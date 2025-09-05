Trump plans to talk to Putin after speaking with Zelenskiy

The US president said that Russia's war against Ukraine has become "the most difficult thing ever" for him

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump after talking to the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy within the "coalition of the willing" plans to talk to the Russian dictator in the near future Vladimir Putin. This was stated by the head of the United States during the exclusive dinner with the heads of the world's largest IT companies at the White House, which was broadcast by Fox News.

Trump was asked if, after his phone call to Zelensky, he planned to talk to Putin in the near future, and he said yes.

"Yes, I plan to. We have a very good dialog. I have settled seven wars. The one that, in my opinion, should have been one of the easiest... You know that feeling when you think something is going to be easier. It turns out that it's a little more difficult. But the one that I thought was going to be easier, because of my relationship with Putin and Ukraine and everything else..." Trump replied.

He also added that Russia's war against Ukraine has become "the most difficult thing ever" for him. According to Trump, he had previously managed to settle several protracted wars.

"But it turned out to be the most difficult of all. You know, I settled three wars. One lasted 31 years. Many people died, 10 million people. Another lasted 34 years, and another one lasted 37 years. They lasted, and people said that they could not be solved, but I solved them. This task (Russia's war against Ukraine – ed.) turned out to be more difficult, but we will solve it. We will resolve everything," he added.