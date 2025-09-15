Trump will not impose tariffs on China over Russian oil until Europe does the same – Bessent

European countries should play a more active role in reducing Moscow's oil revenues and ending the Russian-Ukrainian war, the minister said

Scott Bessent (Photo: BONNIE CASH/EPA)

Administration of the President of the United States Donald Trump will not impose additional duties on Chinese goods to stop Beijing from buying Russian oil unless European countries impose their own high tariffs on Chinese products. This was stated by the US Treasury secretary Scott Bessent in an interview with Reuters and Bloomberg.

According to the official, European countries should play a more active role in reducing Moscow's oil revenues and ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Bessent was asked whether Washington would impose tariffs on Chinese goods related to Russian oil after Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff on imports from India (bringing the total to 50%).

"We expect the Europeans to do their share now, and we are not moving forward without the Europeans," the minister said.