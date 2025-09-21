The United States is increasing oil production, doing everything possible to reduce its price on the market

US President Donald Trump is asking countries to follow the US lead and reduce the price of oil. This could help end Russia's war against Ukraine, He said in a speech at a dinner in Mount Vernon.

According to Trump, the United States is increasing oil production and doing everything possible to reduce its price on the world market. This may put economic pressure, including on Russia, which will help speed up the end of a full-scale war in Ukraine.

Trump reminded that he is disappointed with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and called on other countries to follow the US example.

"This will automatically stop Russia's war against Ukraine. Lower the prices a little more and it will stop the war. I am disappointed in Putin, but they are losing, 5,000 people are dying every week. Between 5,000 and 7,000 people are dying every week for no reason," the American president said .