Senator Graham threatens Hungary and Slovakia with consequences for buying Russian oil

Donald Trump is right to demand that Europe stop buying Russian oil, a US lawmaker says

Lindsey Graham (Photo: Abir Sultan/EPA)

Hungary and Slovakia should refuse from Russian oil, it will help to settle Russia's war against Ukraine, believes Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. He expressed this opinion in the social network X.

Senator believes that US President Donald Trump is right to demand that Europe stop buying Russian oil.

"The good news is that Europe has significantly reduced its purchases of Russian oil and gas," Graham added.

As for the purchase of Russian oil, everything now depends practically on Hungary and Slovakia, he said.

"I hope and expect that they will get down to business soon and help us put an end to this bloodbath. Otherwise, there will be consequences, and they will not be long in coming," Graham emphasized.

On September 9, 2025, Trump called on the European Union to impose tariffs of up to 100% against China and India to increase pressure on Russia and Putin.

On September 13, the US president said that is ready to impose serious sanctions against Russia when all NATO countries agree and start doing the same and when the Allies stop buying oil from Russia.