Zelenskyy: Spoke with Trump about Tomahawk, waiting for his decision

The head of state said that the United States has these long-range missiles and "other things" that can be used to strike Russia's military sector

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: NECATI SAVAS / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was waiting for a response from the US leader Donald Trump regarding the transfer of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. The head of state said this in an interview with the American TV channel Fox News.

The journalist asked if Trump had approved the Tomahawk transfer.

"We are working on it. And I am waiting for the president's decision. Of course, we are counting on such decisions, but we will see," Zelenskyy replied.

He also said that he had talked to Trump about Ukraine's need for two things that would allow it to put real pressure on the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin – additional air defense and long-range weapons.

"We are grateful to our partners for what we have, but it is not enough. We need a real air defense system, a real number of systems to show Putin that America supports us and really saves us, that it is too expensive to simply use weapons, missiles, Iranian drones against Ukraine and not have any results, because we have a really strong shield," the head of state explained.

Regarding long-range weapons, Zelenskyy noted that it depends on of Ukrainian origin and from the American side, as the United States has Tomahawk missiles and "other things" that can be used to strike the military sector of the Russian Federation.

In this context, the president mentioned the production of Iranian Shahed drones in Russia under the license and assistance of North Korea for Russians regarding artillery.

"So it's difficult for Ukraine... we are a strong country, but not so big that we can resist Russia and the Iranians and North Koreans – it's too much. That's why we talked [with Trump] about Tomahawk and other things," the head of state explained.