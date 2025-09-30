Russians lost equipment from the DPRK on two fronts at once

SAU Koksan (Photo: wofmd.com)

Drone operators of the 412th Nemesis Regiment hit four North Korean self-propelled artillery systems "Coxan". This was reported by Unmanned Systems Forces.

The self-propelled artillery systems were found in two regions – Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia. One of the units was defeated in cooperation with other units of the Defense Forces, two self-propelled artillery systems were destroyed.

The military noted that the DPRK handed over the installations to Russia as military aid to build up artillery capabilities in the face of significant losses of Russian artillery at the front in Ukraine.

the 170-mm Koksan self-propelled artillery system is one of the longest-range barrel artillery systems in the world. Its rate of fire is one to two rounds per five minutes. In April 2025, Bild reported that North Korea had transferred approximately 200 of these self-propelled artillery systems of various modifications (M1989 and M1991) to Russia .

on September 23, it was reported that the Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed a Russian Tor-M2 installation with an "innovative solution" and damaged another one for a total of $50 million.