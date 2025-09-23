At the front, an "innovative solution" destroys a Russian Tor-M2 system and damages another

The cost of one enemy installation is about $25 million, how exactly they were destroyed is not disclosed

Tor-M2 (Illustrative photo: resources of the occupiers)

On the frontline, drone operators have destroyed two $50 million Russian Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems using a "secretive" "innovative solution. This was reported by Unmanned Systems Forces.

The strike was carried out by operators of the 412th Nemesis Regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on one of the active frontlines. As a result of the strikes, one air defense system was destroyed and the other was seriously damaged.

"The operators of the 412th Regiment carried out another "air defense attack" on the enemy, using an innovative solution, the details of which are not disclosed," the Unmanned Systems Forces noted.

The Tor-M2 system is a short-range anti-aircraft missile system used by the Russians as part of echelon air defense to cover troops and facilities from attacks by Ukrainian aircraft, missiles and UAVs, as well as to protect S-300 and S-400 air defense systems.

The system is capable of intercepting air targets within a radius of up to 15 km. The cost of one unit is about $25 million.