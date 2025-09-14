The servicemen of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) destroyed a Russian Buk-M3 air defense system, reported in the press service of the department.

"On September 14, 2025, the HUR's special forces detected and successfully struck the Russian invaders' 9K317M Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system," the statement said.

According to the HUR, the defenders detected and successfully hit a Russian Buk near Oleksandrivka in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region.

The cost of one Buk-M3 system is $40-50 million.

REFERENCE. According to the occupiers, the system is capable of hitting air targets flying at speeds of up to 3 kilometers per second at distances of 2.5 to 70 km and altitudes of 15 meters to 35 km. It should be noted that Russians regularly overestimate the performance of their weapons