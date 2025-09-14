The GUR and the SSO combined to attack Russian railroad logistics. "Rosgvardeytsy" eliminated – source

As a result of the combined attack, more than 15 trains were stopped in Russia and fuel tanks were destroyed

The servicemen of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces carried out an operation to stop railway communication in the direction of Orel-Kursk and St. Petersburg-Pskov. About it LIGA.net said the source in the DIU.

According to the source, the day before, Russian Railways employees discovered unknown mines on the Maloarkhangelsk-Glazunovka railroad section.

The Russians called an engineer unit of the Rosgvardia special forces to the specified location. However, an explosion occurred during the failed demining, killing two Russian "Rosgvardeers" and injuring one with mine-blast amputation of both lower limbs.

As of 22:00 on September 13, the explosion halted federal railroad service, delaying more than 15 trains in both directions.

The sabotage on the railroad was confirmed by Governor Andriy Klychkov, and local residents published footage of the fire.

Another attack took place on the night of September 14. At around 02:30, the St. Petersburg-Pskov railroad was blown up on the Stroganovo-Mshinskaya stretch.

As a result of the attack, a locomotive derailed and 15 fuel tanks with fuel were destroyed.

According to the source in the DIU, the operations were carried out jointly with units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"These railroad lines are critical logistical links in the supply of the occupation forces at the Kharkiv and Sumy directions. As a result of the destruction of the railway infrastructure in these areas, the Russians will experience significant logistical difficulties, which in turn will significantly affect their ability to take active actions against the Ukrainian Defense Forces," the Ukrainian intelligence source emphasized.

