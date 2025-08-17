Drones of the GUR attacked the occupiers' logistics in the Voronezh region

The railway station in the city of Lisky has been hit, which is an important part of the military supply for the occupying army

Lisy Station (Photo: Russian social media)

On the night of August 17, as a result of an operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, the infrastructure of the "Liski" railway junction station in the Voronezh region of Russia was damaged. This was reported by a source. LIGA.net in military intelligence.

The operation was carried out jointly with units of the State Border Guard Service and other units of the Defense Forces.

As a result of the drone attack on the station, rail traffic was disrupted and the passage of railway transport was stopped.

"As a result, the supply of ammunition and personnel to the occupation army has been disrupted," the source said.

The "Lisky" railway station is an important hub in the system of logistical support for Russian troops in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.