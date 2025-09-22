Special Operations Forces hit Russian S-400 in Kaluga region

S-400 (Illustrative photo: resource of the occupiers)

Defense forces have destroyed a Russian S-400 Triumph air defense missile system behind enemy lines. This was reported by the command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the night of September 5, the CCO group conducted special reconnaissance, during which they discovered the S-400 system in the Kaluga region of Russia.

After receiving visual confirmation of the object, the operators transmitted data for the strike.

As a result, Special Operations Forces strike drones hit one launcher and a radar station of the Russian Triumph.

REFERENCE. The S-400 is a Russian long- and medium-range air defense system, a modernized version of the S-300, which was put into service in 2007. The system was developed by the Almaz design bureau. It is designed to engage all modern and advanced air and space attack vehicles – reconnaissance aircraft, strategic and tactical aircraft, tactical, operational and tactical ballistic missiles, medium-range ballistic missiles, hypersonic targets, jammers, radar surveillance and targeting aircraft, etc. Target detection range – 600 km, maximum target height – 30 km.