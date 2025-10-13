Ukrainian delegation heads to Washington
The Ukrainian delegation, headed by Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenkotogether with the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerovis on his way to Washington. About reported head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak.
According to him, the main topics of the visit will include strengthening Ukraine's air defense and strike capabilities, strengthening energy stability ahead of winter, and increasing sanctions pressure on Russia.
The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedthe Ukrainian delegation will travel to the United States to discuss sanctions against Russia and the use of frozen Russian assets with the American side.
- on October 12, Zelenskyy announced that he and Donald Trump had a second phone conversation in two days, in particular with regard to long-range weapons.
- Preliminary call between Zelensky and Trump was held on October 11. Afterward, the Ukrainian president said that he had informed his counterpart about Russia's strikes on energy infrastructureand thanked the US president for his "willingness to support us."
