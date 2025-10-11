Zelenskyy briefed Trump on Russian strikes on energy – they talked about strengthening air defense

Zelenskyy briefed Trump on Russian strikes on energy – they talked about strengthening air defenseupdated
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a phone call informed his American colleague Donald Trump about Russia's strikes on energy infrastructure – politicians discussed opportunities to strengthen Ukraine's air defense. The head of state reported this in his social networks after the conversation.
"President Zelenskyy is now talking to president Trump," reported first, the head of the presidential Office Andriy Yermak at 15:19.
UPDATE at 16:12. "A good conversation, very productive. I congratulated President Trump on his success and a deal for the Middle East, he has actually achieved this, and this is a strong result. And if we manage to stop the war in that region, other wars can definitely be stopped, including this Russian war," Zelenskyy wrote.
The politician said that during the call he informed his American counterpart about Russia's strikes on Ukraine's energy sector. Zelenskyy also thanked Trump for his "willingness to support us."
The parties discussed the possibilities to strengthen the Ukrainian air defense system and the agreements that countries are preparing in this regard.
"There are good options, strong ideas on how to really strengthen us," the Ukrainian leader said.
The head of state emphasized that Russians should be ready to engage in real diplomacy: "This can be ensured through strength. Thank you, mr. president!"
- Zelenskyy and Trump last met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on September 23. After the talks, the US president said for the first time that Ukraine can regain all its territories with the support of the EU, but Russia is in great economic trouble.
- Subsequently, the Ukrainian president said he was "pleasantly surprised" by these words, but admitted that Trump may change his mind.
- Zelenskyy's new conversation with his American counterpart took place against the backdrop of Ukraine's negotiations with the United States over the possible transfer of long-range Tomahawk missiles.
