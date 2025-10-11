Zelenskyy briefed Trump on Russian strikes on energy – they talked about strengthening air defense

Head of state thanks US president for "willingness to support us" after Russian attacks

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump during a meeting on September 23, 2025 (Photo: Presidential Office)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a phone call informed his American colleague Donald Trump about Russia's strikes on energy infrastructure – politicians discussed opportunities to strengthen Ukraine's air defense. The head of state reported this in his social networks after the conversation.

"President Zelenskyy is now talking to president Trump," reported first, the head of the presidential Office Andriy Yermak at 15:19.

UPDATE at 16:12. "A good conversation, very productive. I congratulated President Trump on his success and a deal for the Middle East, he has actually achieved this, and this is a strong result. And if we manage to stop the war in that region, other wars can definitely be stopped, including this Russian war," Zelenskyy wrote.

The politician said that during the call he informed his American counterpart about Russia's strikes on Ukraine's energy sector. Zelenskyy also thanked Trump for his "willingness to support us."

The parties discussed the possibilities to strengthen the Ukrainian air defense system and the agreements that countries are preparing in this regard.

"There are good options, strong ideas on how to really strengthen us," the Ukrainian leader said.

The head of state emphasized that Russians should be ready to engage in real diplomacy: "This can be ensured through strength. Thank you, mr. president!"