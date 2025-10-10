Tomahawk missiles. Ukraine and the United States agree on details of possible arms transfer – Foreign Ministry
Ukraine and the United States are agreeing on the details and nuances of Kyiv's possible receipt of long-range Tomahawk missiles. This was stated during a briefing by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi, reported Ukrinform.
"We hear and welcome the positive signals from the United States and the US president [Donald Trump] regarding the possibility of providing these very powerful weapons. I want to remind you that Ukraine has raised the issue of the possibility of providing these missiles before, even during the previous US administration [of president Joe Biden]. The answer then was "no". Now there is no such answer. Instead, there is a very detailed and important discussion about the possibility of providing these missiles," the official said.
According to Tykhyi, the Ukrainian and U.S. teams are currently working to agree on the details and nuances of what forms and configurations of Tomahawk can be provided to Kyiv.
The spokesman emphasized that such missiles should not be transferred "to intimidate Russia."
Tomahawk would allow Ukraine, among other things, to deprive Russia of a number of weapons, the official noted.
"This is a very practical application in the war to stop it," Tykhyi added.
- On September 28, US vice president Vance said that his country is leading negotiations on the sale of Tomahawk to European partners for transfer to Ukraine.
- On October 6, US leader Trump said that "practically made a decision" about supplying Ukraine with such missiles.
- On October 8, president Zelenskyy said that Trump did not refuse Ukraine in the Tomahawk program.
