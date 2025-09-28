US negotiating sale of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, Vance says

The final decision on Tomahawk will be made by Trump, said the US vice president

The United States is negotiating the sale of long-range Tomahawk missiles to European partners for transfer to Ukraine, the US Vice President said J.D. Vance in an interview with Fox News channel.

"Well, right now, as the president [of the US Donald Trump] said, we are considering this issue [of selling Tomahawk for Ukraine]. We are certainly considering a number of requests from Europeans," the politician said.

At the same time, Vance added that the final decision on this issue will be made by Trump, adding that in this case, the president "will do what is in the best interest of the United States."

The US vice president added that Washington is currently negotiating the sale of such missiles.

In the same interview, the American politician said that in recent weeks Russia refused from bilateral meetings with Ukraine and trilateral meetings involving Trump or other officials of his administration.

REFERENCE. The Tomahawk is an American long-range subsonic cruise missile designed to strike ground targets from the sea or submarines. It has been widely used in various conflicts: the 1991 Gulf War, Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, etc. The range of the missile depends on the modification, but is generally 1600 km.