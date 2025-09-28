US negotiating sale of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, Vance says
The United States is negotiating the sale of long-range Tomahawk missiles to European partners for transfer to Ukraine, the US Vice President said J.D. Vance in an interview with Fox News channel.
"Well, right now, as the president [of the US Donald Trump] said, we are considering this issue [of selling Tomahawk for Ukraine]. We are certainly considering a number of requests from Europeans," the politician said.
At the same time, Vance added that the final decision on this issue will be made by Trump, adding that in this case, the president "will do what is in the best interest of the United States."
The US vice president added that Washington is currently negotiating the sale of such missiles.
In the same interview, the American politician said that in recent weeks Russia refused from bilateral meetings with Ukraine and trilateral meetings involving Trump or other officials of his administration.
- The United States sells weapons to NATO under the PURL program, and the Alliance transfers them to Ukraine.
- Interlocutors of The Telegraph reported that president Zelenskyy asked his American counterpart to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles during a meeting at the UN General Assembly.
- The WSJ's interlocutors reported that Washington does not rule out lifting restrictions on the use of American weapons for deepstrikes into Russian territory.
- Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is negotiating two agreements with the United States on the purchase of weapons and the sale of drones – Mega Deal and Drone Deal.
