Zelensky: Ukraine is negotiating two arms deals with the US: "Mega Deal" and "Drone Deal"

Representatives of Ukraine and the United States have already moved to the technical level of negotiations on the sale of drones, the President said

Drone (Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

Ukraine is negotiating two agreements with the United States on the purchase of weapons and the sale of drones – the Mega Deal and the Drone Deal. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists, the correspondent reports LIGA.net.

According to the president, representatives of Ukraine and the United States have already moved to the technical level of negotiations on the sale of drones.

Zelenskyy talked to the US president about both deals Donald Trump during a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"In addition to the big arms deal, which we call the Mega Deal, we also discussed the Drone Deal. Technical teams are already starting to work on this agreement. It concerns drones that the United States will purchase directly from Ukraine," the President said.