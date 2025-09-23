Ukraine and the US discuss arms procurement and joint drone programs

The meeting took place before the UN General Assembly in New York

Rustem Umerov (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

Ukraine and the United States have held talks on the purchase of American weapons and joint programs with drones that will strengthen the country's defense capabilities. About reported secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.

Prior to the UN General Assembly in New York, a meeting was held with the Special Representative of the President of the United States, General Keith Kellogg.

During the meeting, they also discussed security guarantees and the protection of Ukrainian skies, Umerov said.

He noted that the partnership with the United States is critical to strengthening Ukraine's air defense and scaling up arms production.

Before that, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about his meeting with Kellogg. In particular, he said informed general about the situation at the front.

They also discussed the reasons for violation Russia's violations of the airspace of NATO member states, in particular on September 22 in Copenhagen.