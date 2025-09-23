Zelenskyy has already met in New York with Kellogg, the IMF director, Bartholomew and Tokayev

The President has already held a number of meetings since arriving in the United States. A meeting with Trump is scheduled for the 23rd

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Keith Kellogg (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in New York and has already met with US Special Representative Keith Kellogg, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. This was reported by the press service of the Presidential Office.

Zelenskyy arrived in the United States with First Lady Olena Zelenska and team late on September 22, primarily to attend events at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

Kellogg's president informed about the situation at the front. He noted the success of Ukrainian soldiers in the counteroffensive operation.

Particular attention was paid to the development of cooperation between Ukraine and the United States, in particular the agreement on drones and the purchase of American weapons. Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is very interested in concluding these agreements in the near future. They also discussed security guarantees and the protection of Ukrainian skies.

During the meeting with the IMF Director, all possible options for cooperation were discussed in detail, including a new Extended Fund Facility program aimed at supporting Ukraine in the coming years.

Special attention was paid to the possibilities of using frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine. Zelenskyy voiced "specific proposals that could allow this to be realized," the Presidential Administration emphasized .

They also discussed the reasons for Russia's violations of NATO member states' airspace, particularly on September 22 in Copenhagen. The President emphasized that if there is no decisive response of the allies to the provocations, Russia will continue its aggressive actions, testing the societies of Europe and NATO.

With Bartholomew, Zelensky spoke about the destructive influence of the Russian church. He assured that there is no religious harassment in Ukraine, but at the same time, there should be no ties with the aggressor state. The parties discussed the further development of the church in Ukraine, as well as the situation in diplomacy and ways to achieve real peace.

Zelenskyy and Tokayev discussed in detail the efforts of Ukraine, the United States, Europe and other partners in the world to end the war, as well as the development of bilateral relations, including trade and economic cooperation.

Special attention is paid to the interest of Kazakh companies in participating in the restoration of Ukraine's social, housing and energy infrastructure, among other things.

President of Kazakhstan assured of full support for Ukraine and emphasized the importance of achieving peace as soon as possible.