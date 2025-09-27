WSJ: Trump tells Zelenskiy he is open to lifting restrictions on strikes deep into Russia with US weapons

The US President did not commit to lifting the ban on long-range strikes against Russia, the sources said

Donald Trump (Photo: Francis Chung/EPA)

The United States does not rule out lifting restrictions on the use of U.S. weapons for strikes deep into Russian territory. This was reported by the newspaper The Wall Street Journal with reference to two unnamed interlocutors familiar with the matter.

U.S. President Donald Trump told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy that he is open to lifting restrictions on Kyiv's use of long-range U.S. weapons to strike Russian territory, but he did not commit to doing so during a meeting on Tuesday, according to a senior U.S. official and a Ukrainian official.

During discussions on the sidelines of the United Nations, Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide more long-range missiles and approve the use of such weapons to strike targets on Russian sovereign territory.

Trump replied that he was not opposed to the idea, although both officials said the US president had not committed to lifting the US ban on such attacks.

On September 26, The Telegraph wrote that Zelenskiy asked Trump for long-range Tomahawk missiles at a meeting in New York.

Axios reported that US President refused to sell Tomahawk cruise missiles to NATO members for further transfer to Ukraine.