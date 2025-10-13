Trump says he could threaten Putin with Tomahawks for the Ukrainian Armed Forces if he doesn't end the war
U.S. President Donald Trump said he could threaten Russian dictator Vladimir Putin with the transfer of U.S. long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine if he does not agree to a settlement of the war. He told journalists aboard Air Force One.
"They would like to have Tomahawks. It's a step forward <…> Frankly, I might have to talk to Russia about Tomahawks <…> I could say, 'Look, if this war doesn't get settled, I'm going to send them Tomahawks. And frankly, Russia doesn't want that," Trump said.
US President Says Supplying Tomahawk to Ukraine Would Be 'New Step in Escalation'.
He made it clear that he has not yet decided whether to provide Ukraine with weapons, reiterating that he wants a settlement of the war.
- on October 12, Zelenskyy and Trump spoke for the second time in two days, and in particular, discussed long-range weapons .
- After the call, the Ukrainian president said that Russia was afraid of giving Tomahawk to Ukraine, which shows that such pressure could help end the war. Zelensky is waiting for a decision on these missiles.
