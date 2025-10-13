Merz wants to use Gaza summit to discuss ending Russia's war against Ukraine with Trump

The head of the German government noted that the United States should demonstrate the same in the Russian-Ukrainian war as in the Middle East

Friedrich Merz and Donald Trump during a meeting at the White House in June 2025 (Photo: CHRIS KLEPONIS/EPA)

German chancellor Friedrich Merz wants to use the opportunity of the summit to peace settlement in the Gaza Strip to discuss with the U.S. president Donald Trump what can be done together to end Russia's war against Ukraine. The politician's words on the sidelines of the event in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, reports German TV channel N-tv.

"We must not forget that a few hours away, Russia's war against Ukraine has been going on for three and a half years," Mertz said.

According to him, the summit in Egypt "sends a signal" that if the international community unites, it is possible to end the war.

The Chancellor emphasized that for Europeans, the war on their continent is the greatest threat to freedom.

"I don't want to make a secret of it: we also count on the support and constant assistance of the United States. Just as they have demonstrated in this region, they should demonstrate it together with us in Ukraine and in relation to Russia," the politician added.

Meanwhile, during a speech in the Israeli Knesset, Trump said plans to focus on resolving the Russian-Ukrainian war after the settlement between Israel and Hamas.