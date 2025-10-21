Trump: US allies in the Middle East ready to send troops to Gaza and "rein in" Hamas

A number of countries expressed readiness to send troops to Gaza at the request of the US President

Donald Trump (Photo: ERA/JALAA MAREY)

US President Donald Trump has said that he may ask other countries to send troops to the Gaza Strip to "rein in Hamas." He said this in the social network Truth Social.

"Many of our now-great allies in the Middle East and adjacent regions have told me openly and decisively, with great enthusiasm, that they would welcome the opportunity, at my request, to enter Gaza with large forces and 'rein in our Hamas' if it continues to act inappropriately," Trump wrote.

According to him, there hasn't been such a manifestation of "love" for the Middle East in a thousand years. The US President emphasized that he has so far refused to send troops to countries, including Israel,.

"There is still hope that Hamas will do the right thing. If they don't, the end of Hamas will be swift, fierce and brutal," Trump said.

He thanked the countries that are ready to help, but did not name them.