Trump: US allies in the Middle East ready to send troops to Gaza and "rein in" Hamas
US President Donald Trump has said that he may ask other countries to send troops to the Gaza Strip to "rein in Hamas." He said this in the social network Truth Social.
"Many of our now-great allies in the Middle East and adjacent regions have told me openly and decisively, with great enthusiasm, that they would welcome the opportunity, at my request, to enter Gaza with large forces and 'rein in our Hamas' if it continues to act inappropriately," Trump wrote.
According to him, there hasn't been such a manifestation of "love" for the Middle East in a thousand years. The US President emphasized that he has so far refused to send troops to countries, including Israel,.
"There is still hope that Hamas will do the right thing. If they don't, the end of Hamas will be swift, fierce and brutal," Trump said.
He thanked the countries that are ready to help, but did not name them.
- on October 13, Trump and the leaders of Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey signed a ceasefire agreement in Egypt in Gaza. The next day, he announced the second phase of the plan for a peaceful settlement of the situation in Gaza, and the Red Cross began to pick up the bodies of dead prisoners.
- On October 19, The Times of Israel reported that Israel launched air strikes on the Gaza Strip after a terrorist attack in the city of Rafah. This is allegedly one of the latest violations of the ceasefire by Hamas. On the same day, Israeli Prime Minister ordered the military to take action against Hamas.
Comments (0)