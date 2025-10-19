Netanyahu orders Israeli army to take action against Hamas after shooting in Rafah

Israeli Prime Minister orders IDF and security services to "take decisive action against terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip"

Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: EPA)

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the IDF and security services to take action against the Hamas terrorist group after violating the ceasefire in Rafah. About reports The Times of Israel.

It is noted that Netanyahu gave such an instruction during a meeting with Defense Minister Israel Katz and the heads of the Shin Bet and Mossad intelligence services.

According to the IDF, Palestinian terrorists fired RPGs and opened sniper fire at Israeli forces operating in the Rafah area in the southern Gaza Strip. Israel has already responded with air strikes.

on October 17, the IDF reported that several militants were spotted coming out of a tunnel near the town of Khan Younis and approaching Israeli troops, posing an immediate threat to them.

According to the army, the terrorists were killed "in accordance with the agreement."

The IDF also reported that earlier in the day, several militants were spotted coming out of a tunnel in the Rafah area and opened fire on the troops, with no casualties reported.