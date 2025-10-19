Netanyahu orders Israeli army to take action against Hamas after shooting in Rafah
Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the IDF and security services to take action against the Hamas terrorist group after violating the ceasefire in Rafah. About reports The Times of Israel.
It is noted that Netanyahu gave such an instruction during a meeting with Defense Minister Israel Katz and the heads of the Shin Bet and Mossad intelligence services.
According to the IDF, Palestinian terrorists fired RPGs and opened sniper fire at Israeli forces operating in the Rafah area in the southern Gaza Strip. Israel has already responded with air strikes.
on October 17, the IDF reported that several militants were spotted coming out of a tunnel near the town of Khan Younis and approaching Israeli troops, posing an immediate threat to them.
According to the army, the terrorists were killed "in accordance with the agreement."
The IDF also reported that earlier in the day, several militants were spotted coming out of a tunnel in the Rafah area and opened fire on the troops, with no casualties reported.
- on October 10, Israeli troops completed the first stage of withdrawal in the Gaza Strip in accordance with US President Trump's plan. After that the 72-hour period has startedhamas had to release Israeli hostages and Israel had to release Palestinian prisoners.
- october 13, Hamas dismissed the last 20 living Israeli hostages were released, but the return of the bodies continued. On the same day, the US President, along with the leaders of Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey, signed ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.
- The evening after the agreement was signed, Hamas published a video of the public execution of eight people, whom it called "collaborators" and "criminals." Subsequently, Trump saidthe Palestinian Authority (operating in the West Bank) condemned such executions, saying that the militants killed "gang members" and called it "normal," while the Palestinian Authority (operating in the West Bank) condemned such executions.
- The next day, the head of the United States announced the beginning of the second phase peace plan for Gaza.
