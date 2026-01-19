French president refuses to join the organization, which requires at least $1 billion for a permanent seat

Emmanuel Macron (Photo: Philippe Magoni/EPA)

President of France Emmanuel Macron does not plan to accept the invitation of his American colleague Donald Trump to join the so-called Peace Council. This was reported by the agency Bloomberg with reference to an interlocutor familiar with the matter.

The Trump administration is asking countries wishing to become permanent members of the organization to contribute at least $1 billion. According to the draft charter reviewed by Bloomberg, Trump will be its first chairman and will have the authority to make membership decisions.

The international community is concerned that Trump is trying to create an alternative or rival to the United Nations, which he has long criticized.

According to the source, Macron believes that the organization Trump wants to create goes beyond the Gaza issue and raises serious concerns, especially about compliance with UN principles, which France considers non-negotiable.

Trump has invited a number of world leaders, including Argentine President Javier Millais and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to become a member of the Peace Council.

According to the unnamed sources, several European countries have been invited to participate. They added that Trump wants the committee's full charter and authority to be signed in Davos on Thursday. However, some of the fine print made the invitees wonder whether they should accept it.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin allegedly received an invitation to join the Peace Council.

"We are currently studying all the details of this proposal, including hoping to have contacts with the American side in order to clarify all the nuances," Peskov said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus reported that a similar invitation was received by the country's dictator To Alexander Lukashenko.

"In the appeal to Belarus in the context of the settlement of the situation in Gaza, it is proposed to become a founder of the Peace Council, a new international organization," said Ruslan Voronkov, spokesman for the country's Foreign Ministry.

Lukashenka took Trump's proposal "positively," the ministry said. According to Voronkov, Belarus is ready to participate in the work of the Peace Council and hopes that this structure will also deal with the settlement of other conflicts.