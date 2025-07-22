Equipment on a Mirage-2000 fighter jet failed during the flight, the pilot ejected

According to the military, there were no casualties on the ground

Mirage-2000 (Illustrative photo: wikipedia)

A French Mirage-2000 fighter jet malfunctioned during a flight mission. The pilot managed to eject, reported in the Air Force of Ukraine.

The incident occurred in the evening of July 22. The pilot immediately reported the equipment failure to the flight director. Then, as noted by the Air Force, he acted "competently" and as expected in crisis situations - he successfully ejected.

"The search and rescue team found the pilot, his condition is stable. There are no casualties on the ground," the military said .

The Air Force did not say where the fighter jet might have gone down. The General Staff noted that a special commission has already been appointed to establish the causes of the accident.