Trump believes Putin wants peace and calls Ukrainians' survival without heating "amazing"

The US President once again blamed Biden for the Russian-Ukrainian war and emphasized the importance of negotiations with representatives of the aggressor state

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

U.S. President Donald Trump believes that both President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin want to make a peace deal. He emphasized the importance of meetings to achieve peace, and called the resilience of Ukrainians in the absence of heating "amazing." He told journalists on board Air Force One.

"There were times when Putin didn't want to make a deal, times when Zelenskyy didn't want to make a deal... Now, I think they both want to make a deal, but we'll see," he said .

Trump was asked if he believes that the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi will lead to a meeting at the level of the leaders of the United States, Ukraine and Russia.

"Listen, everything is fine. Every time we meet, everything is fine. If you don't meet, nothing happens. I mean, for the first three years, nobody met during the [presidency of] Biden. And you know, one thing is, if you don't meet, nothing happens. So we are meeting and we will see what happens. I hope we can save a lot of lives," he said .

When asked what concessions Putin should make, Trump said that "everybody makes concessions to get things done.".

Trump also commented on the conditions in which Ukrainians are living due to Russian energy strikes: "When you see them living without heating at 20 degrees below zero... You know, it's very cold there. It's basically a colder climate than Canada. And they live without heating. It's amazing what they do to survive.".