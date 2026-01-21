Trump says he intends to meet with Zelenskiy: Putin wants a deal. President is in Kyiv now

Trump says he intends to meet with Zelenskiy: Putin wants a deal. President is in Kyiv nowsupplemented
President of the United States Donald Trump on arrival at the World Economic Forum in Davos said that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin allegedly ready to sign a peace agreement. He said this said at a press conference.
"I am negotiating with Putin, and I think he wants to make a deal. I am negotiating with President Zelensky and I think he wants to make a deal, too," the American president said.
Trump expressed a desire to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on January 21 and did not rule out that he might be in the forum hall at the time. However, according to Presidential Communications Advisor spokesman Dmytro Lytvyn, Zelenskyy is in Kyiv.
The US President once again called Russia's war against Ukraine a "bloody massacre" and said it was not in Washington's favor.
"This war must be stopped because too many people are dying, dying unnecessarily. Too many souls are dying. That's the only reason I'm interested in this," Trump said.
UPDATE at 5:30 PM. According to two unnamed CNN sources and Axios, Trump plans to meet with Zelenskyy in Davos on January 22. Responding to journalists' questions, the US President stated that now is the moment for Zelenskyy and Putin to get together and strike a deal. If they don't, Trump noted, "they're fools."
- january 18, Ukraine and the United States agree to continue negotiations in Davos. on January 20, Zelensky said that can come to the forum, but only if there are agreements.
- US Special Envoys Vitkoff and Kushner on January 22 will go to Moscow to meet with dictator Putin.
