Trump says he intends to meet with Zelenskiy: Putin wants a deal. President is in Kyiv now

The US President says he is in talks with Russia and Ukraine and that both sides are showing that they are ready for a peace agreement

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER)

President of the United States Donald Trump on arrival at the World Economic Forum in Davos said that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin allegedly ready to sign a peace agreement. He said this said at a press conference.

"I am negotiating with Putin, and I think he wants to make a deal. I am negotiating with President Zelensky and I think he wants to make a deal, too," the American president said.

Trump expressed a desire to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on January 21 and did not rule out that he might be in the forum hall at the time. However, according to Presidential Communications Advisor spokesman Dmytro Lytvyn, Zelenskyy is in Kyiv.

The US President once again called Russia's war against Ukraine a "bloody massacre" and said it was not in Washington's favor.

"This war must be stopped because too many people are dying, dying unnecessarily. Too many souls are dying. That's the only reason I'm interested in this," Trump said.

UPDATE at 5:30 PM. According to two unnamed CNN sources and Axios, Trump plans to meet with Zelenskyy in Davos on January 22. Responding to journalists' questions, the US President stated that now is the moment for Zelenskyy and Putin to get together and strike a deal. If they don't, Trump noted, "they're fools."