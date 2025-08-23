The deceased pilot Bondar fought in the "Ghost of Kyiv" brigade

The defender performed daily combat work on a MiG-29 – destroying air targets and striking at the occupiers in various parts of the front

Photo: Facebook / 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade "The Ghost of Kyiv"

Major Serhiy Bondar, a military pilot who died on August 23, fought in the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade "Ghost of Kyiv" and was a deputy squadron commander. About this reported the unit of a fallen defender.

The warrior was born in 1979 in the city of Kropyvnytskyi, where he lived with his wife, son and daughter.

In 2000, he successfully graduated from the Kharkiv Institute of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the brigade, the man devoted "his entire life" to aviation and taught at the National Aviation University.

Photo: Facebook / 40th Brigade

"With the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression, he did not hesitate to return to military service and defend the sky in the 40th Brigade. He restored his flying skills on L-39 and MiG-29 aircraft," the unit said.

It was on MiG-29 fighters that Bondar performed daily combat work – destroying Russian air targets and launching missile and bomb attacks on the occupiers' positions, their headquarters and equipment in different directions of the front, the military said.

Photo: Facebook / 40th Brigade

About the death of a warrior on the morning of August 23 reported the Ukrainian Air Force: the tragedy occurred when the defender was landing after a combat mission. The causes and circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

REFERENCE One squadron consists of 12 to 24 aircraft.



"The Ghost of Kyiv" is a collective image of defenders from the 40th Brigade, which appeared during the defense of Kyiv at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022. On Independence Day in 2024, President Zelenskyy gave this honorary name to the unit.