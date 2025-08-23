The deceased pilot Bondar fought in the "Ghost of Kyiv" brigade
Major Serhiy Bondar, a military pilot who died on August 23, fought in the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade "Ghost of Kyiv" and was a deputy squadron commander. About this reported the unit of a fallen defender.
The warrior was born in 1979 in the city of Kropyvnytskyi, where he lived with his wife, son and daughter.
In 2000, he successfully graduated from the Kharkiv Institute of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the brigade, the man devoted "his entire life" to aviation and taught at the National Aviation University.
"With the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression, he did not hesitate to return to military service and defend the sky in the 40th Brigade. He restored his flying skills on L-39 and MiG-29 aircraft," the unit said.
It was on MiG-29 fighters that Bondar performed daily combat work – destroying Russian air targets and launching missile and bomb attacks on the occupiers' positions, their headquarters and equipment in different directions of the front, the military said.
About the death of a warrior on the morning of August 23 reported the Ukrainian Air Force: the tragedy occurred when the defender was landing after a combat mission. The causes and circumstances of the crash are under investigation.
"The Ghost of Kyiv" is a collective image of defenders from the 40th Brigade, which appeared during the defense of Kyiv at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022. On Independence Day in 2024, President Zelenskyy gave this honorary name to the unit.
- On July 22, a French-made Mirage-2000 military aircraft crashed in Volyn, Ukraine, and the pilot managed to eject in time, an investigation is underway. This is the first publicly known case of Ukraine losing such an aircraft.
